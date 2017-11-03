ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police have turned over their findings from an investigation into an August hit-and-run that killed two children and an adult to the county prosecutor’s office for a charging decision in the case.
The Elkhart Truth reports that the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office is waiting on forensic results from the vehicle involved in the crash before charging anyone.
The vehicle on Aug. 26 struck five pedestrians, killing 8-month-old Dolly Thomas, 11-year-old Courtney Smith and 22-year-old Shawn Wolcott.
The Elkhart Police Department found and searched the vehicle some days later. Police haven’t identified a person of interest.
The prosecutor’s office won’t release additional information until the final report is completed and evidence has been reviewed.
Information from: The Elkhart Truth, http://www.elkharttruth.com