INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A legislative panel avoided directly endorsing a proposal to eliminate Indiana’s law requiring a license to carry a handgun in public.

The Joint Committee on Judiciary and Public Policy has spent months hearing testimony on Rep. Jim Lucas’ proposal. The Seymour Republican argues that the license requirement infringes on the Second Amendment.

But rather than make a specific recommendation for the legislative session that begins in January, the panel voted 15-5 Monday to back the removal of what a resolution calls licensing “hurdles.”

Republican Sen. Rodric Bray of Martinsville says those could entail something as simple as lowering the cost of a license. But Bray says it could also include eliminating the license requirement.

Several police organizations have supported keeping the current handgun licensing.