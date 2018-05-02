INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State authorities have ordered the closure of an Indianapolis day care where a mother says an attack left her 1-year-old son with a bloodied and swollen face.
The Family and Social Services Administration spokeswoman Marni Lemons says the KiddieGarden day care was ordered closed Tuesday.
Tiffany Griffin says her 1-year-old son was hospitalized Monday after suffering a scratched, swollen and bloodied face in an attack at the day care. Griffin says she doesn’t believe the day care owner’s contention that a 2-year-old girl attacked her son.
The FSSA closure order says a child was injured “due to a lack of supervision” and that KiddieGarden poses “an immediate threat to the life and well-being of the children” in its care.
