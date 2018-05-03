INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials who expect to pump more money into drug treatment programs are touting an increased number of beds now available for those entering recovery.

Officials provided the update Thursday during a briefing before the state’s Commission to Combat Drug Abuse.

They touted a recent program that helps people struggling with addiction access treatment beds via a software platform, saying it’s helped 100 people in the last six weeks. More than 1,000 beds are now ready on that platform.

Thursday’s briefing followed last month’s announcement that Indiana will receive $10.9 million in federal funding to combat its opioid crisis.

State officials said that money will help expand their programs such as additional training for health care workers and a campaign aimed at reducing the stigma surrounding drug addiction and treatment.