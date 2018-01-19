CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana police officer has been placed on leave amid allegations that he struck a handcuffed suspect.

The Clarksville Police Department says Sgt. Jason Tackett remains on paid administrative leave during an internal investigation into the alleged excessive force by the 12-year department veteran.

The News and Tribune reports body camera footage shows Tackett striking a handcuffed man lying on the ground once in the head with his arm.

Sunday’s alleged incident came after a suspected stolen vehicle Clarksville officers were following accelerated and crossed the Ohio River into Louisville, Kentucky, where it crashed in an alley.

Police handcuffed the 37-year-old driver, who slipped and fell on ice while allegedly trying to flee again. Officers then subdued him with a stun gun before Tackett allegedly struck the suspect.

