INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana National Guard says one of its soldiers has died after arriving for training at Fort Hood in Texas.

Indiana Guard officials said 43-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner of Fort Wayne died early Saturday. The Guard didn’t release information about the circumstances of his death, saying it was under investigation.

Boner was a member of the Kokomo-based 38th Sustainment Brigade. About 250 members of the unit left last week for training at Fort Hood ahead of a deployment to Kuwait.

Guard officials say Boner was an automated logistical specialist who served in a deployment to Iraq in 2009.

Brigade commander Col. Kimberly Martindale said in a statement that Boner was admired for his love for his country and family.