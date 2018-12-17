SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg says he won’t seek a third term, fueling speculation he may run for president in 2020.

Buttigieg (BOO’-tah-juhj) announced Monday he won’t seek re-election next year but he didn’t reveal his future political plans .

The 36-year-old gained national attention as he campaigned for Democratic National Committee chairman last year . He dropped out of that race just before voting started.

Buttigieg is scheduled to speak Saturday at an Iowa political dinner along with other potential Democratic presidential candidates. He also spoke at a Progress Iowa event last year.

Buttigieg is a Rhodes scholar who served in Afghanistan in 2014 as a Naval Reserve officer. He married his husband, Chasten Glezman, in June.

Asked Monday whether he’d comment about a possible presidential bid he replied “nope.”