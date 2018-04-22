WHITESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — The body of an Indiana man has been buried in a new grave after he was placed in the wrong one nearly 12 years ago.
Charles Bovenschen’s family discovered the mistake in February after his wife, Mary, died. They were supposed to be buried next to each other at Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown, but Bovenschen’s grave was empty.
TV station WRTV says family and friends gathered at the cemetery Saturday, 25 miles north of Indianapolis.
The cemetery covered the expenses and provided a new casket for Bovenschen, who was a military veteran. A daughter, Sandi Vasel, says the family is at “peace” knowing that her parents are together.
WRTV says the burial mix-up might have been related to problems with the previous cemetery operator.
Information from: WRTV-TV, http://www.theindychannel.com/index.html