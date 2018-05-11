EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana man has been sentenced to 15 years after authorities say he dropped his infant son, who died a few days later.

WFIE-TV reports 22-year-old Brandon Hutchinson learned his punishment Thursday. He earlier pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors to child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury, a level three felony. He had been charged with fatal child neglect, a level one felony.

The Evansville man was accused of dropping 5-month-old Karter from about a foot above a bed last August. He denied knowing the boy was injured, but later said he’d dropped him on the bed previously when he was upset.

___

Information from: WFIE-TV, http://www.14wfie.com/