TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana man has been sentenced to work release for abducting his estranged wife at gunpoint from her workplace.
Twenty-two-year-old Kyle Mulkins had pleaded guilty in April to a felony charge of criminal confinement in the August 2017 abduction.
A Vigo County judge sentenced Mulkins on Wednesday to five years on work release and four years of probation.
The Tribune-Star reports that authorities say Mulkins abducted his estranged wife at gunpoint from her workplace at Harrold’s Beauty Academy near downtown Terre Haute and drove with her to Farmersburg.
She managed to escape, and Mulkins later surrendered to police following a standoff.
Prosecutors dropped charges of invasion of privacy, criminal recklessness, kidnapping, and domestic battery under Mulkins’ plea agreement.
Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com