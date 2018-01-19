CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for bringing guns and ammunition across state lines and illegally selling them to people in Chicago and the south suburbs.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said Friday 47-year-old Darick Hudson of Michigan City sold five handguns and a rifle in 2015 to a person who turned out to be cooperating with law enforcement.

Prosecutors say Hudson also agreed to sell the person four other guns, but he fled the scene when Chicago police officers approached. He was later arrested in Indiana.

Authorities say the illegal sales occurred in store parking lots in Chicago, Lansing and Calumet City in October and November 2015.

Hudson pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.