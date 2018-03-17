Share story

By
The Associated Press

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A Lafayette man has been sentenced to 39 years in prison for his infant son’s death.

Thirty-one-year-old Gabriel Elijah Hallman was sentenced Friday by a Tippecanoe County judge for the October 2015 death of his 6-month-old son, Zachary.

The Journal & Courier reports a jury convicted Hallman last month of five counts, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death and battery with death.

Hallman had called 911 on Oct. 22, 2015, and reported that his son had taken a deep breath and then went limp.

Court document say the child died two days later and that doctors told police the baby had suffered head injuries which were not accidental.

Hallman’s ex-wife, Tiphani Jennings, said after Friday’s hearing that she hopes Hallman “rots in hell” for her son’s death.

Information from: Journal and Courier, http://www.jconline.com

