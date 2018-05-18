MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for attacking his ex-girlfriend and her 76-year-old grandmother, whose injuries have left her largely confined to a wheelchair.

Forty-year-old Randall Walter Lennis was also ordered Thursday to serve four years on probation for the November attacks.

The Muncie man was convicted during an April bench trial of aggravated battery, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, attempted strangulation and invasion of privacy.

The Star Press reports trial testimony indicated Lennis was drunk when he punched his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend in the face and knocked her down at the her grandmother’s Muncie home.

He also struck her grandmother repeatedly in the head with a lamp, leaving her with bleeding on the brain that’s left her largely confined to a wheelchair.

