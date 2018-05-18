MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for attacking his ex-girlfriend and her 76-year-old grandmother, whose injuries have left her largely confined to a wheelchair.
Forty-year-old Randall Walter Lennis was also ordered Thursday to serve four years on probation for the November attacks.
The Muncie man was convicted during an April bench trial of aggravated battery, domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, attempted strangulation and invasion of privacy.
The Star Press reports trial testimony indicated Lennis was drunk when he punched his 28-year-old ex-girlfriend in the face and knocked her down at the her grandmother’s Muncie home.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- 'Excited and scared': Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Alarm grows as Ebola is confirmed in Congo city of 1.2 million VIEW
He also struck her grandmother repeatedly in the head with a lamp, leaving her with bleeding on the brain that’s left her largely confined to a wheelchair.
___
Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com