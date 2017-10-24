URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A 23-year-old Indiana man has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Illinois to charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

Nehemiah Lafoe, of Crawfordsville, Indiana, appeared Tuesday in federal court in Urbana. He also pleaded not guilty to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Each of three counts carries a maximum 30-year prison sentence.

The U.S. attorney’s office for central Illinois says Lafoe was arrested Sept. 27 on a criminal complaint. A grand jury returned an indictment last week.

Charging documents allege Lafoe earlier this year enticed a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce images. Another time he allegedly traveled from Indiana to Illinois to have sex with a minor.

A message left for Lafoe’s public defender Tuesday night wasn’t immediately returned.