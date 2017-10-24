URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A 23-year-old Indiana man has pleaded not guilty in federal court in Illinois to charges of sexual exploitation of a child.
Nehemiah Lafoe, of Crawfordsville, Indiana, appeared Tuesday in federal court in Urbana. He also pleaded not guilty to travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct. Each of three counts carries a maximum 30-year prison sentence.
The U.S. attorney’s office for central Illinois says Lafoe was arrested Sept. 27 on a criminal complaint. A grand jury returned an indictment last week.
Charging documents allege Lafoe earlier this year enticed a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce images. Another time he allegedly traveled from Indiana to Illinois to have sex with a minor.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
A message left for Lafoe’s public defender Tuesday night wasn’t immediately returned.