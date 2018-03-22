JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man charged with molesting 19 children faces a sixth civil lawsuit stemming from that alleged abuse.

The lawsuit filed March 12 on behalf of one of Michael Begin Jr.’s alleged victims names the 18-year-old Jeffersonville man, the Greater Clark School Corporation and YMCA of Southern Indiana Inc. as defendants.

Begin allegedly molested 19 children between the ages of 3 and 8 last fall while working at a YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant.

Attorney Ken Pierce tells the News and Tribune his client was among the last allegedly abused by Begin. The civil suit is the sixth filed in Clark County against Begin since early February.

Begin remains jailed on a $100,000 cash-only bond on 26 child molestation counts. He has maintained his innocence.

___

Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com