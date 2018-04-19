FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a northeastern Indiana man died inside a van that caught fire after he repeatedly rammed it into an apartment building during an apparent domestic dispute.

Fort Wayne police spokesman Mike Joyner says the man briefly exited the van Wednesday after an officer ordered him to leave the vehicle.

But the man re-entered the van and it burst into flames as he continued ramming it into an apartment building’s brick wall.

Witnesses tell The Journal Gazette that the man spoke Burmese and exited the van with a red can just before there was an explosion.

Authorities are investigating whether an accelerant was used in Wednesday’s fire.

Joyner says police had been called to the same address earlier Wednesday to investigate a domestic dispute. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

