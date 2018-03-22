LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man faces intimidation and resisting law enforcement charges for a seven-hour police standoff at his rural home.
The charges allege that two Tippecanoe County deputies were serving felony arrest warrants on 58-year-old Edrie Scott Hunt on March 14 when the standoff began.
The Journal & Courier reports deputies found Hunt inside his home lying beneath covers on a bed. When the asked him to show his hands, Hunt allegedly threw off the blankets and revealed that he was holding and loading a gun.
Hunt allegedly put the gun to his head and said he’d shoot himself before he returned to jail, but he surrendered peacefully seven hours later.
Hunt remained Thursday at the Tippecanoe County Jail. Online court records don’t list an attorney for Hunt.
