EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A motorist who allegedly crashed into another car during a police pursuit in Evansville, fatally injuring two children, has been charged with four felonies.
The Evansville Courier & Press reports prosecutors charged 26-year-old Frederick McFarland on Monday with two counts each of resisting law enforcement causing death, and resisting causing serious bodily injury.
Police said the Nov. 29 crash occurred when McFarland ran a stop sign and his vehicle crashed into a car carrying a family. The collision killed 7-month-old Prince Carter and 2-year-old Princess Carter and seriously injured their parents.
McFarland was hospitalized after the crash. He had not been booked into the county jail by Tuesday morning.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- By grounding Eagles, Seahawks wake up rest of NFL, show they’re still contenders
Police said the police pursuit began when McFarland fled from officers after they saw a false license plate on his car.
___
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com