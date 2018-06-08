DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois State Police have arrested an Indiana man in connection with a crash that left a 3-year-old child dead.
Matthew Munz turned himself over to police Wednesday. Authorities say the Zionsville man was driving in the Chicago suburbs March 23 when he failed to stop for a car stalled in Interstate 90 traffic. The crash resulted in critical injuries to the front seat passenger and the death of a 3-year-old in the back seat.
A state police investigation found Munz was using his cellphone in the moments before the crash.
The 49-year-old man has been charged with two felony counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Communication Device. Munz paid $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kate Spade suffered from severe depression, separated from husband, family says
- Supreme Court again faces same-sex-wedding issues in Washington state ﬂorist case VIEW
- A corporate executive led a secret double life — as Australia's 'poo jogger'
- An Alabama sheriff kept $750,000 meant to buy food for inmates. Voters just replaced him.
- Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts
It’s unclear if Munz has legal representation.