ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man faces charges alleging that he claimed to be an undercover agent working for Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail while threatening a hospital executive.
Fifty-three-year-old Johnny Wayne Agee of Greenfield was arrested last week on felony charges of impersonation of a public servant and intimidation. He remained jailed Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.
The Herald Bulletin reports Agee allegedly started making threats against a St. Vincent Anderson Hospital executive after being denied a medical procedure earlier this year.
Agee allegedly texted threats to the executive’s cellphone, and later tweeted photos on Twitter of himself posing with handgun where he claimed that he was a member of the vice president’s security detail.
The hospital executive obtained a restraining order against Agee in early November.
___
Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com