SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana authorities say a man seriously injured his twin infant sons by violently shaking them because they were crying.

Twenty-one-year-old Matthew William Willett of Osceola (o-see-O’-la) faces two counts of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury. He’s jailed in St. Joseph County and it’s unclear if he has an attorney.

The South Bend Tribune reports doctors alerted South Bend police April 13 after one of the infants was hospitalized when he stopped breathing. Police later learned the child’s sibling had also been hospitalized, in March, when he stopped breathing.

Willett allegedly told officers he had shaken both boys because they were crying.

One of the boys suffered a blood clot in his brain and will likely face vision problems. His sibling suffered severe fluid on his brain.

