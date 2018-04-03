INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Indiana is accepting nominations for high school students to be named to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2018 “STEM Team.”

The program recognizes four high school students for accomplishments in science, technology, engineering and math — a group of academic disciplines often referred to with the acronym STEM.

The program is a revamp of the Mr. and Ms. Math and Science awards, which were created under former Gov. Mitch Daniels.

Winners receive a $1,000 college scholarships and a commemorative letterman jacket.

Extracurricular activities, work and research projects, leadership roles and community service are also considered when selecting a winner.

The deadline for nominations is 11:59 p.m. EDT on April 22. Winners will be announced in May.