KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana library is turning its Wi-Fi service off after hours at one of its branches over safety concerns.

The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s director says the decision to shut off the wireless internet when the downtown Kokomo branch is closed came after a patron said she felt uncomfortable going into the alley area at night where its book return is located.

The Kokomo Tribune reports the library has also installed new outdoor lights at the branch.

Library officials say Wi-Fi access for the public continues at night at its other branch. Administrators say they had no complaints after the new policy started in early September.

___

Information from: Kokomo Tribune, http://www.ktonline.com