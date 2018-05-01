TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that accused a western Indiana elementary school principal and a teacher of violating a student’s constitutional rights by forcing him to say the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Tribune Star reports that the Vigo County School Corp. and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana jointly announced the lawsuit’s dismissal on Monday.

The suit filed last year alleged that the 8-year-old boy’s First Amendment rights were violated and he was punished for not saying the pledge with classmates.

U.S. District Chief Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson signed the order dismissing the case on April 26.

Superintendent Danny Tanoos says the district has no further comment on the case. ACLU of Indiana attorney Kenneth Falk couldn’t be reached for comment.

