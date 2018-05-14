INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers are set to take action on a handful of bills that died in March during a chaotic close to this year’s regular legislative session.

A contentious schools takeover bill and four other measures are up for consideration in what is expected to be a one-day session on Monday.

The Republican-dominated Legislature is also likely to pass a waiver that would prohibit any amendments from being made. The GOP leaders say proposals have been extensively reviewed.

Democrats argue that provisions thrown into some of the bills on the last night of the regular session have not been properly vetted.

Other bills on the agenda include measures to bring the state in compliance to federal tax code changes and make an additional $5 million available for school safety improvements.