MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (AP) — A recent survey shows that 16 percent of students at a southwest Indiana junior high school don’t always use a seat belt.

The (Evansville) Courier & Press reports that the group, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, recently provided the online survey to students at Mount Vernon Junior High School. The group is a national student organization that aims to help youth in public and private schools with family bonds, careers and participation in the community.

Some FCCLA members launched the iBuckleUP weBuckleUP campaign during a schoolwide assembly on Friday.

Mt. Vernon is one of 10 middle and junior high schools across the nation to be chosen to participate in the new seat belt campaign. It’s sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and National FCCLA.

