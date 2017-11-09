INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has barred the Marion County Sheriff’s Office from detaining people in Indianapolis based solely on requests by immigration officials.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker’s injunction excludes immigration cases where there is a warrant or probable cause.

The Indianapolis Star reports Barker’s Tuesday order approves a July settlement between the sheriff’s office and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana.

The ACLU of Indiana had sued the sheriff’s office last year over its compliance with Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detainer policies for people accused of living illegally in the U.S.

Sheriff John Layton says the ruling “provides a clear path here for the nation’s sheriffs to follow.”

Civil rights attorneys say the detainers violate the U.S. Constitution. The U.S. Department of Justice says they aid immigration enforcement.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com