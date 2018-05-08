INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has allowed the state of Indiana to be added to a lawsuit that alleges a city’s sanctuary city ordinance violates state law.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Attorney General Curtis T. Hill has allowed the state to become a plaintiff in the case against the city of Gary.

Gary enacted a “welcoming city” ordinance in May 2017. The ordinance prohibits local officials from investigating an individual’s legal status unless required by a court order.

Attorney James Bopp Jr. filed a lawsuit in December alleging the ordinance violates Indiana law. State law bans ordinances prohibiting local officials from cooperating with federal officials enforcing U.S. immigration laws.

Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson declined to comment on the state’s intervention. But she says there’s currently no discussion about repealing the ordinance.

___

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com