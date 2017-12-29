SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana hospitals are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the flu virus among patients, staff and visitors as the state sees a surge in influenza cases.

Hospitals from South Bend to Evansville have imposed restrictions that include barring visitors other than immediate family or other significant persons.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Indiana was among 23 states with “widespread” flu activity by Dec. 16.

The South Bend Tribune reports state health officials consider Indiana to have entered flu season once complaints of flu-like illnesses account for at least 2 percent of visits to hospitals and doctors’ offices.

Indiana didn’t hit that 2 percent baseline during its last flu season until early February, but data from state health officials show the state reached that level in mid-December.

