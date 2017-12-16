MADISON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana hospital’s former emergency room director is accused of stealing hundreds of vials of opioids from the hospital.

A judge entered a not guilty plea Friday for 42-year-old Kelly Hill. The Madison woman faces felony counts of theft, unlawful dispensation of a controlled substance, failure to make, keep or furnish records, and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit.

The Madison Courier reports court records show federal officials were told in September that drugs worth about $20,000 were missing from King’s Daughters’ Health, including 32 vials of the powerful painkiller fentanyl and 310 vials of the opioid hydromorphone.

Hill resigned as the Madison hospital’s emergency department director in August after refusing a drug test. It’s unclear if Hill has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

