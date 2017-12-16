MADISON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana hospital’s former emergency room director is accused of stealing hundreds of vials of opioids from the hospital.
A judge entered a not guilty plea Friday for 42-year-old Kelly Hill. The Madison woman faces felony counts of theft, unlawful dispensation of a controlled substance, failure to make, keep or furnish records, and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit.
The Madison Courier reports court records show federal officials were told in September that drugs worth about $20,000 were missing from King’s Daughters’ Health, including 32 vials of the powerful painkiller fentanyl and 310 vials of the opioid hydromorphone.
Hill resigned as the Madison hospital’s emergency department director in August after refusing a drug test. It’s unclear if Hill has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
Most Read Stories
- CDC gets list of forbidden terms, including: ‘fetus,’ ‘transgender,’ ‘diversity’
- Men caught in Bellevue prostitution stings let off because cops’ cameras mistakenly recorded audio
- Top recruit Marquis Spiker headlines Huskies’ highly rated wide receiver class
- Take a last look as Rainier Square tumbles down; second-tallest building in Seattle will rise there | Seattle Sketcher
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: national media predictions
___
Information from: The Madison Courier, http://www.madisoncourier.com