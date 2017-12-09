GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — All you could see when you walked into the Goshen Health Hospital meeting room on Dec. 2 was little children and toy dolls.

“These children will learn about what to expect with a newborn in the home, such as what the baby will look like, how to touch or play with the baby, how baby will “talk” and how to be a helper with the new baby, as well as the child’s feelings about the new baby,” said Jennifer Van Fleet, childbirth education coordinator at Goshen Health.

They took a brief field trip to the Circle of Caring Birthplace, so the children could see where future big brothers and big sisters will meet the new baby for the first time.

“Children will receive a completion certificate, a goodie bag with a coloring book and crayons, and a snack upon completion of the class,” Van Fleet said.

Goshen Health has been holding the sibling class for many years, but the curriculum was updated in 2016, and they will be offering the Sibling Class every other month in 2018, according to Van Fleet.

“I think this course is helpful for expanding families in the community to teach their children what to expect with a new baby in the house,” Van Fleet said. “Change can be scary for children, and knowing what the hospital rooms look like, how baby will look and act, and how they can help can go a long way to easing their fears.”

Van Fleet speaks from personal experience.

“I signed my daughter up for the Sibling Class before her brother was born. She was 3 years old at the time, and loved it! She kept talking about how she could be a big helper when her brother was born. It was nice to celebrate her role in the family, that it wasn’t all about the new baby. She is going to be a big sister,” said Van Fleet.

April Chew, who is a health promotion specialist for Goshen hospital, was there to teach the children about becoming a sibling.

“We have a bunch of siblings who are expecting or already have a brand-new baby at home. Our class is called Super Siblings, so it’s teaching the older kids what’s going to happen,” said Chew.

According to Chew, for some of the children this is their first new sibling. During the class, Chew starts off with a story about a little bear that gets a new sibling, and the adjustment period. After reading the book, the class watches a video that teaches them all the basic of a new babies, and how they can help mom and dad.

