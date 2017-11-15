INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Department of Health has launched a new pregnancy app to help women improve their heath.
The free mobile app is called “Liv” and was unveiled on Wednesday. It provides health information for women who are pregnant, are planning to become pregnant, or are already parents.
The state agency says the app includes nutrition information, an interactive calendar and more than 100 articles and checklists based on the “best medical practices.”
It also offers contact information for doctors, hospitals, food banks, government aid programs and birthing centers.
The app was developed to help reduce Indiana’s infant mortality rate. Officials say 613 Indiana babies died in 2015 before they reached the age of one.