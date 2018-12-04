LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old central Indiana girl has died, five days after she was accidentally shot in the head by her 3-year-old brother.
Lebanon police say Izabella-Marie Helem died Tuesday at an Indianapolis hospital. Her mother, Briana Helem, says eight children will benefit from organ donations. She says her daughter has “created miracles for other families.”
The shooting occurred last Thursday while the children were at their grandparents’ home in Lebanon, Indiana. Police say the gun was not in a secure location.
Helem tells The Lebanon Reporter that her mother is “not reckless or careless.” She says “misinformation and commentary” are making things worse.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- Nation to pause in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday
- 'Mission complete': Sully, Bush's service dog, stays at former president's side for one last journey
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
Helem is on active duty with the Army and was driving to Fort Knox, Kentucky, at the time of the shooting.