CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana firefighter who rushed to save a 5-year-old girl after she picked up a makeshift bomb hidden in a retail store was surprised during his retirement party to be reunited with the now 34-year-old woman.
Carmel Firefighter John Moriarty was off-duty while shopping at a Kmart store when a bomb fashion inside a toothpaste container exploded in 1989. The bomb went off when it was picked up by Erin Bower, blowing off her left hand and eye.
Moriarty and a medical student pushed through panicking crowds, fashioned sandwich bags into gloves and used a turkey baster to remove fluid from Erin’s airways.
The Indianapolis Star reports that on Thursday, Moriarty was reunited with Erin for the first time since the explosion.
Moriarty says saving her was the biggest moment in his life.
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com