INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Low-income Indiana residents can apply for a program that helps cover winter heating costs.

The federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program routes money to community groups across the state that can help pay bills.

It pays a portion — but not all — of a participant’s energy bill.

Those who are accepted into the program may also qualify for a moratorium that would prohibit electric and gas utilities from shutting off service between December and mid-March.

The program is open to many whose household income is below 150 percent of the federal poverty level.

Applications are accepted in person and by mail. A complete listing of groups that are accepting applications can be found online.

Online: http://www.in.gov/ihcda/2329.htm