INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State Police collected more than 1,700 pounds of unwanted medications through the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s annual drug take-back initiative.
State police set up collection sites across Indiana on April 28, where expired, unused or unwanted medications could be turned in and later destroyed.
Organizers say the program aims to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of those medications. Thousands of pounds of drugs have been collected in Indiana during take-back days in recent years.
Authorities say the Indianapolis post collected more than 150 pounds of medication in just four hours this year.
The DEA’s drug take-back program is in its 15th year.