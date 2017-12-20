INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says it will track Santa’s movements as he crisscrosses the state this Christmas Eve.
The agency says in a news release it plans to post updates to regional social media pages between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
This will be the third year INDOT dusts off its “Santa Tracker.” INDOT says those wishing to follow along on Facebook and Twitter can catch St. Nick as he make stops at numerous Indiana landmarks.
INDOT officials say the social media posts will also offer travel safety tips. A map, a detailed list of times and social media information can be found on the agency’s website .
