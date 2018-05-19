CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana courthouse that lost its clock tower nearly 80 years ago is sporting a timepiece once again.

A crowd of onlookers watched Thursday as a crane lowered the Montgomery County Courthouse’s new four-sided clock tower into place in three sections.

The (Lafayette) Journal & Courier reports the 1876 courthouse in Crawfordsville lost its original clock tower in 1941, when it was removed amid structural concerns.

Fundraisers to replace it began more than two decades ago, spearheaded by a now-deceased local physician who was stunned when he returned from service in World War II to find the courthouse shorn of its distinctive timepiece.

The new $500,000 clock tower will be dedicated June 17. Organizers still need to raise $48,000 to cover a loan they took out for the project.

