VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana county is continuing work on an ordinance that would combat invasive plants.

Knox County attorney Yvette Kirchoff says the proposed ordinance hasn’t been drafted yet. She says the ordinance wouldn’t be retroactive so homeowners won’t have to remove existing plants.

Kirchoff tells The Vincennes Sun-Commercial that if it’s approved, Knox County would be the first in Indiana to move forward with such an ordinance.

Will Drews of the Knox County Soil and Water Conservation District says invasive species can take over and alter environments. They can also disrupt pasture lands and agriculture.

Drews says one major issue is that some invasive species can be found in local nurseries and are used by landscapers.

Information from: Vincennes Sun-Commercial, http://www.vincennes.com