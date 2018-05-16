CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A county in northwestern Indiana has ratified a jail contract that seeks to curb turnover and overtime among corrections officers.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the labor contract between Lake County government and the union for corrections officers boosts the jail staff’s pay by nearly 7 percent per corrections officer. That’s coupled with a 3 percent raise jailers received in recent months.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez says jailers’ base pay will rise by another 10 percent in 2019 and then by about another 9 percent in 2020.

The Lake County Council approved the contract Tuesday. The newspaper says turnover has contributed to $1.6 million per year in jail overtime, with some jailers working more than 100 hours a week and prompting safety concerns for corrections officers and inmates.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com