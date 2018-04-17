MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana county is weighing new rules for livestock farms after a state agency’s recent approval of a 10,000-hog farm.

Delaware County commissioners introduced an amendment Monday to zoning ordinances that would restrict where future livestock farms can be built.

The Star Press reports the proposals follow the Indiana Department of Environmental Management’s approval of a farm with 10,000 hogs. Manure would be used for fertilizer.

The proposed changes for concentrated animal feeding operations include buffers between farms and people living nearby.

The changes also include a proposal to increase the distance between manure lagoons and drinking water wells.

Delaware County’s plan commission will vote on the proposals before the county commissioners consider giving them final approval.

Information from: The Star Press, http://www.thestarpress.com