ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Officials say a project to remodel and remove asbestos from a central Indiana county government center is running more than $600,000 over budget and might not be finished on schedule.

Madison County employees moved out of the downtown Anderson building in October for the planned $3.5 million project.

The Herald Bulletin reports the project manager says the third- and fourth-floor offices will be ready by the planned July 1 completion date, but that other floors are at least two weeks behind schedule.

Pyramid Architecture & Engineering project manager Todd Durnil says more asbestos was found in the building as work proceeded.

Asbestos was once commonly used in insulation and fireproofing material. Exposure can increase the risk of lung cancer, mesothelioma and other ailments.

