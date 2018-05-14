WINONA, Minn. (AP) — Southeast Minnesota officials aren’t sure why an Indiana company has spent more than $3 million acquiring property in their area.

The Winona Daily News reports that Rock LLC has bought six properties in Winona since December, including a stained glass studio and a lumber site. The company sometimes paid more than four times the estimated market value for a parcel.

Local officials haven’t had much contact with the company and aren’t sure what it plans to do with the land near the area’s interstate bridge.

Rock LLC’s Indiana-based agent, Robert Weaver, says he’s signed a nondisclosure agreement and can’t share information about plans for the land.

City manager Steve Sarvi says Winona has zoning control and that officials look forward to eventually speaking with the company.

___

Information from: Winona Daily News, http://www.winonadailynews.com