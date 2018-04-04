INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana residents are cleaning up after thunderstorms dumped heavy rains and golf ball-sized hail on parts of the state.

Flood warnings were posted along several rivers following Tuesday’s storms, which were followed Wednesday by sharply colder air and snow flurries.

Tuesday’s storms dropped 2 to 3 inches of rain on a swath of the state’s mid-section, spawning flooding that washed away part of an eastern Indiana road.

Several central and southern Indiana schools were closed Wednesday or on two-hour delays due to local street flooding.

Southwestern Indiana’s Knox County was pummeled Tuesday by golf-ball sized hail, while Indianapolis was drenched with 3.90 inches of rain.

That set a new one-day rainfall record for the month of April. The city’s old record was 3.06 inches that fell on April 19, 2011.