NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana city has agreed to pay $100,000 as part of a settlement after a city police officer’s personal medical information was disclosed at a public meeting.

The News and Tribune reports the agreement will resolve a federal case against New Albany over alleged violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The city also must revise its procedures and policies regarding the handling of personal medical information.

A civil complaint from the Justice Department alleged that the officer’s rights were violated when information about his medical history — including prescriptions and treatments — were read at a New Albany police merit commission meeting in 2013.

New Albany city attorney Shane Gibson says a mistake was made and the officials have been “trying to rectify that ever since.”