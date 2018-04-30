VINCENNES, Ind. (AP) — A southwest Indiana city will soon accept debit cards as a way to pay parking tickets, rental fees and city services.

The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports that Vincennes officials signed a contract last week with PayGov, an online service that lets government entities process electronic payments.

The service charges customers a $1 fee for payments up to $33. Payments exceeding that amount are charged a 3 percent fee of the total cost.

Vincennes was founded in 1732 and is Indiana’s oldest city. Mayor Joe Yochum says he’s been asking for years when the city would accept debit cards for transactions.

PayGov officials will begin training city officials with equipment next week. Yochum hopes to implement the new payment system before Memorial Day weekend.

