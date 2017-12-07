PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — Officials of a northern Indiana city have condemned U.S. Steel’s silence over an October spill of a potentially carcinogenic chemical into a Lake Michigan tributary.

Portage officials have also threatened to take legal action against the steelmaker. They say they learned of the hexavalent chromium spill through a newspaper article.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the Portage City Council approved a resolution Tuesday that demands the steelmaker to report any environmental spill or discharge to the city as it would to the federal Environmental Protection Agency or Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

Officials say they are deciding whether to join a lawsuit against the steelmaker that’s planned by an environmental law center. The city of Chicago is also planning to sue U.S. Steel Corp. over recent spills.

