FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — A city official in Indiana has resigned after receiving backlash for sharing a social media post that made derogatory remarks about certain countries and Democrats.

The Daily Journal reports that Joe Ault announced his resignation from the Franklin City Council in a letter to the city and the Johnson County Republican Party on Thursday. The resignation comes a week after Ault shared the Facebook post.

Several social media groups had called on their members to take action on the matter at an upcoming City Council meeting.

In his letter, Ault apologized “to the citizens of Franklin and to the Council for my lack of good judgment in this matter.”

Franklin Mayor Steve Barnett says he was disappointed by the comments made in the post. He says the comments don’t reflect the city’s views.

Information from: Daily Journal, http://www.dailyjournal.net