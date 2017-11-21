RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — State regulators have cited an eastern Indiana city for several safety violations discovered after a city worker died at a sewage treatment plant.

Danny Caldwell’s body was found July 5 submerged in a tank he had been working on at Richmond’s treatment plant.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently cited the city for eight safety violations, six of them serious, found at the plant.

Those include corrosion on a metal grating covering the tank that the state agency says created a fall hazard for employees walking on it.

The Palladium-Item reports it’s unclear whether the deteriorated grating played a role in Caldwell’s death. He had been working alone when he died.

Richmond could face up to a $38,700 fine if it doesn’t address the violations by Dec. 12.

Information from: Palladium-Item, http://www.pal-item.com