INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana board has approved proposals from two local governments to require carbon monoxide detectors in residential properties after blocking those efforts over the past few months.

The state Fire Prevention and Building Safety Commission voted Wednesday to let the ordinances from Chesterton and Porter County in northwestern Indiana take effect. The board dominated by construction industry representatives turned down the Chesterton ordinance in October and has postponed action on others.

Chesterton Fire Chief John Jarka tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times he believes the state should require detectors for the odorless gas produced by malfunctioning fuel-burning appliances.

Indiana Department of Homeland Security general counsel Jonathan Whitham says it will encourage local officials to submit proposed ordinances for review that they don’t conflict with the state building code.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com